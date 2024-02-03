A Dream Weekend With Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Comes With A Hefty Price Tag — Here's How Much You'd Need To See Both In Action

Loading... Loading...

Fans who are eager to witness Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in action — and in person — over the Super Bowl weekend might think twice about the price tag.

Attending Swift's concert in Japan and Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas could cost a small fortune.

Swift, who is about to embark on the next leg of her “Eras Tour” in Japan, will perform her last series show on Saturday. Concurrently, Kelce and his team are preparing for their Super Bowl LVIII showdown on Sunday.

Fans hoping to follow Swift's expected journey from Tokyo to Las Vegas for the game are looking at an exorbitant expense.

The total cost, including event tickets, flights, and accommodations, could reach up to $119,000, per an analysis by Bloomberg News.

This hefty sum is more than double the average annual income of an American worker. Even a budget-friendly version of this extravagant weekend could cost around $7,800.

The price of admission to Swift's Tokyo concert ranges from $231 to $7,300, while the cheapest Super Bowl ticket is approximately $5,008, with premium seats in Las Vegas costing as much as $78,000.

Travel expenses add significantly to the cost. A round-trip flight from New York to Tokyo costs $661, with first-class tickets priced around $20,000. Additional flights from Japan to Las Vegas and back to New York and hotel stays in both cities further inflate the overall expenditure.

This dream weekend for fans of Swift and Kelce highlights the soaring costs associated with attending top-tier entertainment and sports events, making it a luxury few can afford.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock