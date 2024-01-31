Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Deluxe Edition Owners Receive $20 In-Game Currency After Launch Glitches

Loading... Loading...

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD is compensating owners of the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition with $20 worth of in-game currency, following server issues plagued the always-online game during its launch.

The Deluxe Edition, priced at $100, granted players early access on Jan. 30, 2024, but a bug that automatically completed the game for some users led to more than six hours of downtime, IGN reported.

See Also: Rocksteady Lifts NDA On 'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' Alpha: 'Please Feel Free To Talk And Write'

Frustrated customers complained about not receiving their money's worth due to these disruptions.

In response, Warner Bros. sent affected players an in-game message expressing gratitude for their patience and gifted them 2000 LuthorCoins, equivalent to $20. This in-game currency can be used to purchase standard skins or a single deluxe or legendary skin.

"Thank you for being one of our first console players during early access of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," the message from developer Rocksteady Studios reads, per a post from X/Twitter user @JayShockblast.

And adds: "We recognize that you’ve been patient with us during our initial launch server updates and we’d like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2000 LuthorCoins. Thank you again!”

The controversy surrounding the launch issues has reignited demands for an offline mode to be added to the game.

With the standard edition set to launch on Feb. 2, players are watching closely to see if server stability issues persist.

Read Next: Hogwarts Legacy Expands: Sony-Exclusive Content Goes Beyond PlayStation This Summer

Photo: Rocksteady Studios via Steam.