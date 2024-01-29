Hogwarts Legacy Expands: Sony-Exclusive Content Goes Beyond PlayStation This Summer

Loading... Loading...

Hogwarts Legacy — a Harry Potter-inspired video game from Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD and Avalanche Software — confirmed that players on non-PlayStation platforms will soon have access to Sony-exclusive content.

The announcement, made on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), coincides with the upcoming one-year anniversary of the video game's launch.

The specific release date for the content on platforms like PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S is not specified, but it is expected to be available sometime in the summer.

The current PlayStation-exclusive content includes the Haunted Hogsmeade quest, providing access to the Hogsmeade Shop and the Shopkeeper cosmetic set upon completion.

Additionally, the post promises more updates and features for Hogwarts Legacy, although the details of these enhancements are not yet revealed.

Hogwarts Legacy achieved significant success, surpassing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in sales in 2023, with an impressive 22 million units sold.

Despite technical issues, and some enemy variety concerns, the game received positive reviews for its enchanting experience.

