Vision Pro Exceeds Expectations, Banned Apple Watch Feature Saves Teen And More: Top News In Appleverse This Week

The past week was a whirlwind of activity for Apple Inc. AAPL as it made significant strides in the tech industry. From booking a majority of TSMC’s initial 2nm chips capacity to rolling out an “Alternative App Store” model in the EU, Apple’s moves were far-reaching. Let’s delve into this and more, including how an Apple Watch feature saved a teenager’s life and how the new Apple Vision Pro is making waves in the market.

Apple Books Majority of TSMC’s 2nm Chips

Apple has reportedly nabbed most of the initial 2nm chip production from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. This aligns with Apple’s prior strategy with TSMC’s 3nm chips, extensively used in its A17 Pro and M3 processor families. The 2nm chip production is expected to start in 2025 and might be featured in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, slated for 2025 release. Read the full article here.

Apple’s EU App Store Model Could Cost Meta Big

Apple’s proposed “Alternative App Store” model for its EU users could potentially have Meta Platforms Inc. META and other developers shelling out millions in yearly payments. Developers who want to use third-party app stores or payment providers in the EU will have to pay a “Core Technology Fee,” according to terms listed on Apple’s developer support website. Read the full article here.

Banned Apple Watch Feature Saves Teen

A 14-year-old boy suffering from severe altitude sickness in Peru was rescued thanks to the blood oxygen detection feature of an Apple Watch. Despite the feature being banned in the U.S. due to a patent dispute with Masimo Corp. MASI, it continues to function on devices sold before the ban. Read the full article here.

Netflix Co-CEO Downplays Apple Vision Pro

Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix Inc. NFLX, expressed skepticism about the market relevance of Apple Vision Pro, stating that the market isn’t large enough to yield a return on investment for app development. Read the full article here.

Apple Vision Pro Exceeds Expectations

The Apple Vision Pro’s first-weekend sale surprised analysts at Wedbush, with sales numbers estimated to be more than double what was expected. According to tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Vision Pro pre-orders were “better than expected,” and Wedbush described the numbers as “very impressive.” Read the full article here.

