Tim Cook Says 'Thanks' After Banned Apple Watch Feature Saves Teen From Altitude Sickness

A teenager who was suffering from severe altitude sickness was saved using the blood oxygen detection feature of an Apple Inc. AAPL Watch, notwithstanding the fact that the feature is prohibited in the U.S. because of a patent dispute the company has with Masimo Corporation MASI.

What Happened: The 14-year-old boy was grappling with acute altitude sickness at a height of 14,000 feet in Peru. The teen’s life was saved by the blood oxygen detection feature of his father’s Apple Watch, which is banned from import into the U.S. but continues to function on devices sold before the ban, reported AppleInsider.

The teenager’s father, Joseph, shared his incredible experience with the Apple Watch with the company's CEO Tim Cook.

Cook responded to the email expressing concern and gratitude for sharing the story. "Thanks for sharing his story with us. Please give him my best. Tim."

It’s noteworthy that even though it’s not recognized as a health device, the Apple Watch, with its array of sensors, has been instrumental in alerting users to health issues.

The latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 sold in the U.S. have the blood oxygen detection feature disabled. However, it’s still functional on international models and devices sold before Jan. 18.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time the Apple Watch has been recognized for its life-saving capabilities. Users have previously reported how the device alerted them of serious heart conditions, leading to timely medical interventions that potentially saved their lives.

For instance, an Indian teenager used his Apple Watch to call for help after falling into a valley, leading to his eventual rescue. In another case, the device’s crash detection feature was instrumental in saving a user’s life after a highway car crash.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.