Apple Reportedly Books Majority Of TSMC's Initial 2nm Chips Touted To Be The 'Most Advanced Semiconductor' Tech

Apple Inc. AAPL has reportedly secured most of the initial 2nm chip production from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSMC.

What Happened: Apple has reserved most of TSMC’s early 2nm production. This follows Apple’s previous strategy with TSMC’s 3nm chips, which were extensively used in its A17 Pro and M3 processor families, reported AppleInsider.

The report cited a Digitimes headline, to be published on Jan. 25, the 2nm chip production is anticipated to kick off in 2025. Speculations are rife that these 2nm chips will be employed in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, set for release in late 2025.

As 2025 draws closer, more details about Apple’s 2nm process plans are expected to emerge.

Why It Matters: In July 2021, it was reported that TSMC, a key Apple supplier, received approval to construct its most advanced 2nm chip facility in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The construction was slated to begin in early 2022, with production equipment installation planned for 2023.

According to Macworld, TSMC has been developing a 2nm chip process that was demonstrated to Apple and other clients. The company previously projected that mass production of 2nm chips would be ready by 2025, boasting of having the “most advanced semiconductor technology in the industry in both density and energy efficiency” at its introduction.

Image credits – Shutterstock

