Travis Kelce Flashes Heart Sign For Taylor Swift After Touchdown, Can He Do It Again? Stats With Singer In Attendance, Betting Payouts For NFL Playoffs

One of the most followed storylines of the 2023 National Football League season has been the relationship of musician Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, which may have helped boost viewership for several games.

With the Chiefs playing another NFL Playoffs game this weekend that could be attended by Swift, here's a look at the team's record and Kelce's stats when she is in attendance.

What Happened: The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills to reach the AFC Conference Championship game and make it one game away from Super Bowl LVIII. The win helped the Chiefs continue its string of recent postseason success, reaching the conference championship game for a sixth straight season.

In the Bills game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce set a new postseason record connecting on their 16th touchdown together. The duo have been a big reason for the team's past success and could be a big focus Sunday.

Kelce caught five passes for 75 yards and had two receiving touchdowns in the win over the Bills. After securing one of the touchdowns, Kelce put up a heart-hand pose, known all too well by Swift fans.

"Had to spread the love, baby. You always gotta spread that love, baby," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast when asked about the gesture.

Kelce added that Swift received "a lot of hate" from Bills fans when she arrived at the stadium. Many Swift fans appreciated the gesture from Kelce, which was done for the singer who was at the game watching with Kelce's family.

The game marked the 11th Chiefs game attended by Swift this season, including the playoffs. The Chiefs record in games attended by Swift is 8-3, including 2-0 in the playoffs, perhaps making her a good luck charm.

Travis Kelce Stats: Here's a look at the stats for Kelce in the games attended by Swift this season.

Sept. 24 vs. Chicago Bears: 7 receptions, 69 yards, TD, Chiefs win

Oct. 1 vs. New York Jets: 6 receptions, 60 yards, Chiefs win

Oct. 12 vs. Denver Broncos: 9 receptions, 124 yards, Chiefs win

Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 12 receptions, 179 yards, TD, Chiefs win

Dec. 3 vs. Green Bay Packers: 4 receptions, 81 yards, Chiefs loss

Dec. 10 vs. Buffalo Bills: 6 receptions 83 yards, Chiefs loss

Dec. 17 vs. New England Patriots: 5 receptions, 28 yards, Chiefs win

Dec. 25 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 5 receptions, 44 yards, Chiefs loss

Dec. 31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 3 receptions, 16 yards, Chiefs win

Jan. 13 vs. Miami Dolphins (Playoffs): 7 receptions, 71 yards, Chiefs win

Jan. 21 vs. Buffalo Bills (Playoffs): 5 receptions, 75 yards, 2 touchdowns, Chiefs win

During the regular season, Kelce averaged 76 yards in the games Swift attended with touchdowns in two of the nine games. Counting the playoffs, Kelce averaged 75 receiving yards per game and had four total touchdowns in the 11 games.

Kelce had a stat line of 93 receptions for 984 yards and five receiving touchdowns during the 2023 regular season. This represented an average of 65.6 receiving yards in the 15 games Kelce played in. The stats showed Kelce had more yards per game on average when Swift was in attendance, including his only two 100-yard games for the season.

Kelce has a history of success in the NFL Playoffs posting 145 receptions for 1,694 yards. The tight end has 18 touchdowns in 20 postseason games and averages 84.7 yards per game.

Kelce had two touchdowns in two playoff games this postseason, keeping pace with his near average of one touchdown per game in the playoffs. The 2018 season was the last postseason Kelce didn't average a touchdown per game.



Betting Odds: With the stats broken down, here's a look at the betting odds for the Chiefs matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The game will air at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28 on CBS, which is a unit of Paramount Global Inc PARAPARAA.

The betting odds for Kelce at DraftKings Inc DKNG are an over/under of 5.5 receptions and over/under of 61.5 receiving yards.

Kelce to score a touchdown is listed with odds of +115, which means a $100 bet would pay out a profit of $115 if Kelce finds the endzone and potentially puts up the heart hand pose again. If Kelce can score two touchdowns in back-to-back games, the bet would pay out +750.

