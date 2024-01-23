Tesla Board Member, Elon's Brother Kimbal Musk Shares 'Voice Of God' Moments Following Ayahuasca Experience

Loading... Loading...

Kimbal Musk, the younger brother of Elon Musk, recently revealed that he had two life-changing experiences where he felt the “voice of God.” These experiences occurred during a near-death incident and when he took the psychedelic drug ayahuasca.

What Happened: In a recent interview with Dave Asprey, the founder of a wellness company, Kimbal Musk disclosed that he had felt the “voice of God” on two occasions, reported Business Insider.

He recounted the first incident, which occurred after a serious skiing accident at the age of 37, where he broke his neck and was paralyzed for three days. Kimbal Musk, who is a board member at Tesla Inc, said that this experience transformed his perspective on life and business.

See Also: Jim Cramer Says Customers Can Buy 60-Inch TV At Walmart For $289 Than Apple Vision Pro: ‘Don’t Think People Have $4,000 Sitting Around’

He described the second incident, which took place after he tried ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic known for its hallucinogenic properties. Musk said that the drug induced a feeling similar to dying and rekindled his spiritual connection.

“I’m not a religious person. I don’t subscribe to any of the religions, but I felt the voice of god. I felt a deep resonance in me,” the younger Musk told Asprey, adding that he wasn’t sure at the time whether the surgeon would be able to heal him.

Despite his brother’s skepticism about the existence of a higher power, Kimbal Musk believes in the “soul and spirit.”

Why It Matters: The use of psychedelics for spiritual and therapeutic purposes has been on the rise in recent years. In 2024, a Costa Rica-based company, 1heart, offered an exclusive eight-week ayahuasca experience for high performers, aiming to foster “heart-centered leadership and connections.”

Celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith have also spoken about the positive impact of ayahuasca on their mental health, contributing to the growing interest in these substances.

Read Next: Stock Market’s ‘Once-In-A-Generation’ Opportunity Is Near, Says Bernstein Analyst

Image of Kimbal Musk. Image Via Wikimedia Commons

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.