20 Years Later, Britney Spears' Debut Film 'Crossroads' Finds New Home On Netflix

Netflix Inc. NFLX has shared that "Crossroads," the 2002 cult film starring pop sensation Britney Spears, will be available for global streaming starting Feb. 15.

What Happened: As detailed in a Variety report, Netflix is set to feature "Crossroads" on its platform starting mid-February, coinciding with the film’s original premiere date two decades ago.

In her debut feature film, Spears, then recognized as the most commercially successful teenage artist worldwide, portrayed the character of Lucy.

The film explores themes such as teen pregnancy, rape, and childhood abandonment and features other renowned actors such as Zoë Saldana, Taryn Manning, Dan Akroyd, Beverly Johnson, and Kim Cattrall.

The script was penned by Shonda Rhimes, known for her creation of hit TV shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "Bridgerton," and directed by Tamra Davis.

Why It Matters: At the time of its release, the predominantly female ” Crossroads ” production team was a novelty. The report noted that Davis, the film’s director, applauded the progressive nature of the production.

Producer Ann Carli, a former employee at Jive Records, faced initial rejection from Davis. However, Davis agreed to direct the film after meeting Spears, who she described as “hilarious,” “amazing,” and highly dedicated to her role.

In related news, Scott Stuber, the key figure behind Netflix’s rise as Hollywood’s top movie studio, is scheduled to leave Netflix in March to start his own business. Stuber plans to produce films and television shows independently after his tenure at Netflix and has already secured financial backing for his upcoming venture.

