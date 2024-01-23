Netflix's Powerful Movie Studio Head Is Quitting To Start His Own Media Company

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising move, Scott Stuber, the driving force behind Netflix Inc.’s NFLX ascension to Hollywood’s top movie studio, has announced his departure scheduled for March. Stuber plans to leave his position at Netflix to launch his own business.

What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, Stuber will retain his global film chairman role until the March Academy Awards ceremony. Following this, he will shift towards independently producing films and television shows. Stuber has reportedly secured financial backing for his upcoming venture, as stated by sources close to him.

For the foreseeable future, Netflix’s film team will be under the supervision of Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria as the company initiates a search for Stuber’s successor. Stuber’s exit signals the conclusion of a noteworthy era for Netflix and the commencement of a new journey for him.

Why It Matters: Stuber was behind Netflix’s decision last year to consolidate its film group and concentrate on producing fewer, high-quality films was a significant shift in strategy.

This consolidation led to layoffs and the exit of experienced executives, Lisa Nishimura and Ian Bricke. Stuber’s impending departure adds to the list of significant executive exits.

Netflix, which reported around 247.2 million global paid subscribers by the third quarter of 2023, is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings later on Tuesday.

The company has seen significant growth, with operating profits skyrocketing over 50% in the past year. The end of the 148-day Hollywood writers’ strike in October 2023 also contributed to a lift for the stock.

Stuber’s departure could potentially impact the company’s future growth and strategy in the film industry.

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 0.63% up at $486 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

