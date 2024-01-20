Jodie Foster Opens Up About Gen Z's Professionalism In Film Industry: 'They're Really Annoying, Especially In The Workplace'

Loading... Loading...

Acclaimed actress Jodie Foster recently shared her experiences and challenges while working with Gen Z actors in the film industry.

In an interview with The Guardian published earlier this month, Foster discussed about the generational differences she has observed, particularly with those born between 1997 and 2012.

Foster expressed her frustrations with the work ethic and attitudes of Gen Zers. She noted their casual approach to work hours and a seeming disregard for professional communication standards.

"They're really annoying, especially in the workplace," Foster said, discussing their tendency to arrive late and their casual attitude toward email etiquette. "They're like, 'Nah, I'm not feeling it today, I'm gonna come in at 10.30 a.m.'"

She also said that they often fail to write a professional email.

"In emails, I'll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling?" she told The Guardian. "And they're like, 'Why would I do that, isn't that kind of limiting?'"

Also Read: What Does 'Wealth" Mean To Americans Today? Survey Yields Unexpected Responses

Despite her general observations, Foster praised Bella Ramsey, a non-binary British actor known for their role in "The Last of Us."

She commended Ramsey for their authenticity and unique style, which was especially highlighted at a recent Hollywood event during which Ramsey's attire and minimal makeup contrasted with the more traditional glamour of the industry.

Reflecting on her own journey in Hollywood, Foster, who gained fame as a child star in "Taxi Driver," commented on the evolving norms in the industry and the greater freedom for self-expression. She also emphasized the significance of showcasing diverse representations of womanhood in Hollywood.

Foster, renowned for her roles in classics like "The Silence of the Lambs," also offered advice to young actors in the industry. She encouraged them to find their unique voice and to ease the pressures they face in the film industry.

Now Read: 71-year-old Shares 22 Most Important Lessons Young People Should Know

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock