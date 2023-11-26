71-year-old Shares 22 Most Important Lessons Young People Should Know

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Earlier this year, Kevin Kelly, who helped launch Wired magazine and wrote a bestselling book, shared invaluable life lessons he learned over the years in an article for CNBC.

Among the 22 pieces of wisdom Kelly, who is 71 years old, had for young people were to:

1. Master the art of communication

2. Glean wisdom from a diverse group of people

3. Learn to be interesting — and be interested in others

4. Learn to save money and live on a tight budget

5. Earn respect by taking accountability

6. Respond to rudeness with compassion

7. Find your passion by mastering a skillset

8. Instill confidence in your children by reinforcing their sense of belonging

9. Encourage your children to think critically

10. Learn how to buy and sell stocks

11. Spend wisely on your passions

12. Know how much to tip

13. Be resilient and know when not to — and when to — give up on something that doesn't work

14. Negotiate your salary by getting a prospective employer to list their number first

15. Identify and combat imposter syndrome

16. Be happy with what you already have

17. Learn to be a better public speaker

18. Be sincere in your apology

19. Never be afraid of asking stupid questions

20. Learn how to make good decisions

21. Understand that wealth is defined by "the things that no money can buy"

22. Determine what advice is best for you

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

