Elvis Returning To Stage Thanks To Artificial Intelligence, Will Fans Be 'All Shook Up' Or Say 'Too Much'?

Loading... Loading...

The "King of Rock and Roll" is making a stage comeback in 2024 thanks to the help of artificial intelligence.

Here are the details on legendary musician Elvis Presley stepping on the stage once again 47 years after his death.

What Happened: Presley entered the metaverse in 2022 and had a series of non-fungible tokens released. Despite the singer being gone since 1977, his music remains popular, as does licensing for his image and likeness.

In 2024, Presley will make his comeback with a concert in London. The November 2024 concert, titled "Elvis Evolution," features technology from UK company Layered Reality, according to Variety.

"The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy," the company's website reads.

The performance will feature a "life-sized digital Elvis" who will perform iconic songs and moves.

"Through AI and groundbreaking tech you'll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley's extraordinary life and career."

Concertgoers will get to experience a "jaw-dropping concert finale" and an after-party according to the company.

"Elvis Evolution" is expected to follow the London show with multiple global city performances. Future city performances include Berlin, Tokyo and Las Vegas.

Layered Reality has launched several immersive experiences previously, including a live version of "Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds: The Immersive Experience," which is said to give fans the ability to experience a martian invasion.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale this summer with the website offering a waitlist currently for interested fans. The London venue for the performance remains unknown.

"It'll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy," Layered Reality founder and CEO Andrew McGuinness said.

Loading... Loading...

Authentic Brands Group owns Presley’s image and likeness rights.

Related Link: Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Matches Elvis Presley’s Billboard Record In Spectacular 2023 Run

Why It's Important: Presley is one of the bestselling artists of all time with more than 500 million records sold.

Interest in Presley may have increased and hit a new audience thanks to 2022’s "Elvis" from Warner Bros. Discovery WBD. The Academy Award-nominated film grossed $151 million domestically and $288.7 million worldwide.

Increased technological advancements in AI and virtual reality could lead to more concerts with musicians who have passed on.

Recall how a hologram image of rapper Tupac Shakur performed alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at the 2012 Coachella Music Festival

Presley appeared as a hologram alongside singer Celine Dion during a 2007 episode of “American Idol," performing the song "If I Can Dream."

Benzinga recently shared that rock band KISS announced that it will use digital avatars to keep the band's live concerts going after completing its final farewell tour.

Read Next: Party In The Metaverse: Miley Cyrus Trademarks Come In Like A Wrecking Ball

Image: Shutterstock