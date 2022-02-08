Elvis Presley In The Metaverse? How A Guinness World Record Could Be Set

The "King of Rock and Roll" is headed to the metaverse and could break a Guinness World Record in the process.

What Happened: Authentic Brands Group announced a partnership with Run It Wild on an Elvis Presley event in Decentraland.

The company will attempt to break the record for the most Elvis Presley impersonators in the metaverse with an Elvis Block Party.

The current record for most Presley impersonators in one place was set on July 12, 2014, with 895 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina.

“The Elvis Block Party will be the first Decentraland party of its kind and size in the metaverse,” said Authentic Brands Group SVP Entertainment Katie Jones. “Whereas in-person events are limited by geographic proximity and travel, the metaverse has no boundaries, giving Elvis fans new ways to unite at-scale around their love for The King of Rock & Roll.”

The event will be held in February. Those who attend the event will be able to access exclusive Elvis wearables including an Elvis jumpsuit and an Elvis-styled wig.

Related Link: How To Buy Decentraland (MANA)

Why It’s Important: The record setting attempt will coincide with a non-fungible token drop and a strategy for Elvis-on-chain from Authentic Brands.

Fans will be able to help shape the Elvis-on-chain launch from Authentic Brands Group including having ownership rights for the future of Elvis’ vault, according to the company.

“Elvis-on-chain gives his fans a new voice, verified on-chain, in shaping the continued legacy of Elvis in perpetuity, long after we pass. A legacy that has yet to wane, offering a chapter in his story that has yet to be penned because the rule book of Web3 is yet to be written,” Jones said.

A launch of 1,935 Elvis Genesis Key NFTs will coincide with the event. Owners of the NFT will receive the Decentraland wearables and also have the opportunity to vote on future releases. Future releases could include never before seen Presley memorabilia, artifacts and musical recording.

The NFTs are inspired by the glimmering lights of “ELVIS,” made famous in a 1968 comeback special that aired on Dec. 3, 1968. The NFTs will feature variations in bulb color and brightness.

Owners of the Elvis Genesis Key NFTs will also get access to a members-only Discord.

Fans can follow the Elvis On Chain Twitter account to get updates.