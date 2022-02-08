Elvis Presley In The Metaverse? How A Guinness World Record Could Be Set

byChris Katje
February 7, 2022 7:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elvis Presley In The Metaverse? How A Guinness World Record Could Be Set

The "King of Rock and Roll" is headed to the metaverse and could break a Guinness World Record in the process.

What Happened: Authentic Brands Group announced a partnership with Run It Wild on an Elvis Presley event in Decentraland.

The company will attempt to break the record for the most Elvis Presley impersonators in the metaverse with an Elvis Block Party.

The current record for most Presley impersonators in one place was set on July 12, 2014, with 895 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina.

“The Elvis Block Party will be the first Decentraland party of its kind and size in the metaverse,” said Authentic Brands Group SVP Entertainment Katie Jones. “Whereas in-person events are limited by geographic proximity and travel, the metaverse has no boundaries, giving Elvis fans new ways to unite at-scale around their love for The King of Rock & Roll.”

The event will be held in February. Those who attend the event will be able to access exclusive Elvis wearables including an Elvis jumpsuit and an Elvis-styled wig.

Related Link: How To Buy Decentraland (MANA) 

Why It’s Important: The record setting attempt will coincide with a non-fungible token drop and a strategy for Elvis-on-chain from Authentic Brands.

Fans will be able to help shape the Elvis-on-chain launch from Authentic Brands Group including having ownership rights for the future of Elvis’ vault, according to the company.

“Elvis-on-chain gives his fans a new voice, verified on-chain, in shaping the continued legacy of Elvis in perpetuity, long after we pass. A legacy that has yet to wane, offering a chapter in his story that has yet to be penned because the rule book of Web3 is yet to be written,” Jones said.

A launch of 1,935 Elvis Genesis Key NFTs will coincide with the event. Owners of the NFT will receive the Decentraland wearables and also have the opportunity to vote on future releases. Future releases could include never before seen Presley memorabilia, artifacts and musical recording.

The NFTs are inspired by the glimmering lights of “ELVIS,” made famous in a 1968 comeback special that aired on Dec. 3, 1968. The NFTs will feature variations in bulb color and brightness.

Owners of the Elvis Genesis Key NFTs will also get access to a members-only Discord.

Fans can follow the Elvis On Chain Twitter account to get updates.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Entertainment Markets General

Related Articles

Decentraland Hosts First Metaverse Wedding In The US: Meta-Marriage

Decentraland Hosts First Metaverse Wedding In The US: Meta-Marriage

At least 2,000 guests attended virtual ceremony at Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA). However, the couple’s bells and whistles big day didn’t go strictly according to plan, meaning that the Metaverse still needs to develop further to host similar ceremonies reliably.    read more
How Real Estate Agents Can Benefit From The Metaverse

How Real Estate Agents Can Benefit From The Metaverse

BY DANIEL HOUSTON, originally published on Inman. In recent years, James Harris says he’s become increasingly fascinated by cryptocurrency technology — and the virtual worlds it has inspired. read more
Metaverse Cryptos Skyrocket Amid Meta Platforms' Plunge

Metaverse Cryptos Skyrocket Amid Meta Platforms' Plunge

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) — the metaverse company behind Facebook and Instagram — saw its stock plunge 26% Thursday. read more
Top Crypto Projects To Follow In 2022

Top Crypto Projects To Follow In 2022

The most recent cryptocurrency bull run is in rocky territory as of right now, but that doesn’t mean that cryptocurrency as a whole is a bad investment. In fact, a correction is actually the best time to put money into the cryptocurrency market, as you’ll see bigger gains once the market recovers and starts to improve. read more