Party In The Metaverse: Miley Cyrus Trademarks Come In Like A Wrecking Ball

Mix the real world and the metaverse and you could have the “best of both worlds.” This could align perfectly with singer and actress Miley Cyrus who of course made a song of the same name famous thanks to her stardom with The Walt Disney Company DIS owned Disney Channel.

After achieving massive success in the real world, Cyrus could turn her attention to the metaverse.

What Happened: Cyrus recently filed several trademarks related to the metaverse with the Miley Cyrus brand name. Cyrus’s company, Smiley Miley Inc., filed the trademarks on Aug. 16, as reported by trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Law.

The trademarks cover “Downloadable virtual goods, namely, clothing, jewelry, headwear, eyewear, footwear, bags, sports equipment, toys, video game equipment, characters, badges, stickers, tokens, emojis and accessories for use in online games, and in online virtual worlds”

Why It’s Important: Cyrus joins the growing list of celebrities that are trademarking their names for potential products and uses related to the metaverse. Among the famous names that have explored the virtual world include Ariana Grande, who joined the metaverse last year via a Fortnite tour.

Other famous artists who went meta include Travis Scott, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber and Post Malone.

The trademarks could be a move to protect Cyrus’s name and others from using it or be in an early look at how the singer plans to tackle the growing virtual world.

The trademark hints at NFTs from Cyrus and also virtual goods in the metaverse. Cyrus is one of the most popular artists, which could transition well to the growth of the metaverse and fans willing to spend money to customize their online avatars.

Cyrus is signed to Columbia Records, a unit of Sony Group Corp SONY. Sony has a partnership with Roblox Corporation RBLX to bring its artists into the popular metaverse-themed game. Cyrus could be the next hit musician to perform a concert in the metaverse.

Image courtesy of Shutterstock