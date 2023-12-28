Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Matches Elvis Presley's Billboard Record In Spectacular 2023 Run

Loading... Loading...

In 2023, Taylor Swift continued her phenomenal run in the American music scene, reaching unprecedented milestones.

Most notably, her album "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" has reclaimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200, marking her 67th week in total atop the chart throughout her career. This achievement ties her with the legendary Elvis Presley for the most weeks at No. 1 among solo acts, according to Billboard.

The resurgence of "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" reflects Swift's enduring popularity, potentially positioning her to surpass Presley's record very soon.

Given the current lull in the music industry, Swift's album could maintain its position, further solidifying her standing.

Speculation surrounds whether she might break Presley's record with her existing work or await the release of new music, considering her prolific output.

Despite this impressive feat, Swift still trails The Beatles, who hold the all-time record of 132 weeks atop the Billboard 200. However, Swift's consistency and formidable track record with 13 No. 1 albums, including three in 2023 alone, demonstrate her dominance.

Notably, "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" debuted in November 2023 with over 1.6 million equivalent units sold, marking the year's largest debut and sustaining a top 10 position since its release.

Swift's unparalleled success extends beyond this achievement, as she holds the record for the most No. 1 albums among female artists.

Her consistent chart-topping releases, including "Midnights," which debuted at No. 1 in 2022, underscore her influence and enduring appeal within the music industry.

