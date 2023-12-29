Want To Score A Date On Hinge? CEO Has This Tip That Can Boost Your Chances By More Than 40%

Loading... Loading...

For those seeking to up their dating game on Hinge, the CEO has a tip – try sending a voice message. As per the chief executive’s advice, this move could boost the likelihood of securing a date by a substantial 40%.

What Happened: Justin McLeod, CEO of Hinge, disclosed in a Financial Times discussion that Hinge users who utilize voice notes when communicating with their matches tend to have a higher success rate in landing dates, Business Insider reported.

McLeod noted the added value of voice messages, saying, “You get a much better sense of someone.” He suggested that one’s readiness to share and display vulnerability might be a crucial factor in finding a match on the platform.

Even though voice and video have gained popularity as means of communication amidst the pandemic, McLeod noted that a number of users remain apprehensive about uploading videos on the app. Nevertheless, he highlighted the efficacy of pairing photos with voice recordings, claiming this combination can offer matches a more “three-dimensional sense” of an individual’s personality.

Hinge, a mobile dating platform that debuted in 2013, was bought by Match Group MTCH in 2018. The latter also operates other renowned dating applications like Tinder, OkCupid, and Plenty of Fish. In the previous year alone, Hinge has orchestrated over 30 million dates and raked in approximately $284 million in revenue.

