'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Found Dead In South Korea Amid Drug Allegations

South Korean actor Lee Sun-Kyun, acclaimed for his performance in the Academy Award-winning film “Parasite,” has been found dead amidst ongoing drug allegations.

What Happened: The 48-year-old actor was located by law enforcement following a report of his sudden disappearance. Lee’s body was found in a vehicle in a Seoul park, following a tip-off from his manager about a possible suicide note, reported Reuters, citing Yonhap news agency and a fire official who opted to stay anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Lee, globally recognized for his portrayal of a wealthy family’s patriarch in “Parasite,” was being investigated over accusations of illicit drug use. He was interviewed by the police on three occasions, with one interrogation extending over 19 hours.

As per the Yonhap news agency, Lee asserted that he was deceived into taking drugs by a bar hostess intending to blackmail him.

South Korea’s strict drug laws, if violated, can result in jail terms ranging from six months up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

The actor has previously worked in TV shows and movies like “My Mister,” “Coffee Prince,” and “Dr. Brain.”

Why It Matters: Lee’s death comes as a significant shock, especially considering his acclaimed performance in the 2020 film “Parasite.” The film won the Oscar for best international film, catapulting Lee and his co-stars into the global spotlight.

Lee’s tragic end also underscores a concerning pattern of suicides in South Korea, a nation grappling with one of the highest suicide rates worldwide.

According to a BBC report, “At 25.2 deaths per 100,000 people, South Korea’s suicide rate is the highest among the wealthy 38-member Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It is more than double the OECD average of 10.6 deaths.”

The circumstances surrounding Lee’s death echo a broader narrative of personal despair and societal pressures, as highlighted in a recent BBC report.

