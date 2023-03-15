The second half of Netflix Inc.‘s NFLX slow-burn vengeance K-drama “The Glory” season 1 has netizens hooked to their seats globally — and it is intense, emotional and cutthroat.

What Happened: After receiving praise for the first half, second half of the show’s season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

The show’s gripping tale about a school teacher Moon Dong-eun, played by Song Hye-kyo, planning lifelong revenge against her high school bullies have netizens rooting worldwide.

See Also: While Netflix Gears Up To Premier ‘The Night Agent,’ Netizens Want News About This Show

According to Netflix, “The Glory” is the most-watched non-English TV show globally, with 124,460,000 hours viewed. It is followed by the Spanish-language show "Wrong Side of the Tracks" Season 2 and Season 1.

Here are some top tweets about users talking about the second half of season 1:

Part one of “The Glory” was released on Dec. 30 last year, while the second part was released on March 10.

The show primarily focuses on how a young high school student survives horrific abuse at the hands of her classmates and plans an elaborate revenge scheme to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Netflix Vs Disney: Who Won The Battle Of Oscars 2023?