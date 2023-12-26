Kevin Spacey Says Netflix 'Exists Because Of Me' In Tucker Carlson's Christmas Surprise Interview: 'I Put Them On The Map And They Tried To Put Me In The Ground'

Loading... Loading...

Kevin Spacey resurfaced on YouTube, taking on his “House of Cards” character “Frank Underwood” after a two-year hiatus. His comeback was marked by a controversial interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

What Happened: Spacey reemerged as “Frank Underwood” in a seven-minute video, where he participated in a sit-down with Tucker Carlson on Christmas Eve, reported Business Insider. It marks his inaugural appearance in the yearly tradition that began in 2018, following a two-year break.

In the interview, Spacey asserted that Netflix Inc. NFLX ‘exists because of me,’ attributing it to the early success of “House of Cards.” He went on to criticize the streaming behemoth for severing ties with him purely on allegations, which, according to Spacey, were “proven false.”

“I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground,” said Spacey.

Spacey and Carlson seemed to share a camaraderie based on their mutual experiences of being expelled from their respective networks. Spacey humorously extended an invitation to Carlson to join the fictional 2024 campaign of his character, Frank Underwood.

Spacey further commented on legacy media’s role in his downfall, accusing them of copying from ‘trusted outlets’ and encouraged Carlson to monitor how this video was covered.

When questioned about his plans, Spacey hinted that this video was just the beginning, referring to the interview as a blend of an episode and reality.

Why It Matters: Spacey had been ousted from “House of Cards” in 2017 amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. Netflix halted the production of the series indefinitely to investigate the allegations.

In July, however, a U.K. jury acquitted him of all 12 sexual assault charges.

In an interesting turn of events, Carlson, who interviewed Spacey, recently launched his streaming service aiming to challenge mainstream media and industry giants such as Disney, Apple, and HBO.

Image by Zeynep Demir Aslim via Shutterstock

