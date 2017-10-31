Market Overview

Netflix Halts 'House Of Cards' Production Indefinitely Following Kevin Spacey Sexual Harassment Allegations
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 31, 2017 2:35pm   Comments
“House of Cards” is caving in.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced Tuesday it indefinitely suspended production on the hit series as it investigates sexual assault allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

"MRC [Media Rights Capital] and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement.

Actor Anthony Rapp alleged Sunday that Spacey had made sexual advances when they were 14 years old and 26 years old, respectively. Spacey claimed he did not remember the event but posted an apology on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) nonetheless, where he also came out as homosexual.

Following the reports, Netflix announced on Monday that the upcoming sixth season of “House of Cards” would be the series’ last.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” the companies said. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

The popular series had earned Netflix credibility for its original productions. In 2013, “House of Cards” became the first online original show to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, of which it has since won seven. It also claimed two Golden Globes and is ranked No. 33 among TV series on IMDB.

Image credit: Frank Underwood Presidential Portrait Unveiling | Netflix

Posted-In: House of Cards Kevin SpaceyNews Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

