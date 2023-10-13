Grimes Accuses Elon Musk of Keeping Son X Against Her Wishes, Court Documents Reveal: Report

New court documents have reportedly revealed that Elon Musk currently has custody of their son X, amidst objections from Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician better known as Grimes, in the ongoing legal dispute.

What Happened: Grimes claimed in a Texas court last week that their three-year-old son X Æ A-XII Musk has been kept away from her against her wishes, reported Business Insider, citing court documents.

Their three-year-old son is “only absent from California over [Grime’s] objection,” according to the court documents.

The singer-mother previously requested the Texas court on Oct. 6 to dismiss Musk’s child-custody case, with the intention of moving the dispute to California family courts.

Musk and Grimes have three children together — X and one-year-old twins named Exa and Tau.

Grimes initiated legal proceedings on Sept. 29, filing a parental-rights lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court requesting physical custody of the children, and joint legal custody alongside Musk.

On the other hand, Musk reportedly filed a lawsuit in Texas on Sept. 7 with the goal of establishing a legal parent-child relationship with the children. He also accused Grimes of moving to California to evade the jurisdiction of Texas courts.

The living arrangements of their family have been a point of contention. Grimes has stated that she moved to California with their one-year-old twins, around Dec. 31, 2022. Musk, however, claims that they were living in Texas as recently as July, the report noted.

The most recent image of X with Musk dates back to the last week of September, taken during a tour of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas, which happened just two days before Grimes filed the countersuit.

Why It's Important: Musk, known for his unconventional “free-range” parenting style, is often seen with his son at live interviews and meetings with international dignitaries.

The tech billionaire referred to his son as his “emotional support human” in a social media post last month. Grimes, on the other hand, has voiced a desire to keep their children away from the public eye.

