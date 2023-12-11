Elon Musk's AI Chatbot Grok Accused Of Ripping Off OpenAI's Codebase: 'We Have A Lot In Common,' Says ChatGPT Parent

Loading... Loading...

It's beginning to look like a battle of AI chatbots and this time around, Elon Musk's Grok is being accused of ripping off OpenAI's codebase and copying the responses of ChatGPT.

What Happened: Responding to a user's question, xAI chatbot Grok posted a response stating that it cannot process a request.

The only problem was, the response was a complete rip-off of the standard disclaimer that ChatGPT and GPT-4 use in similar cases.

It was also not the only instance of Grok completely copying the responses of ChatGPT – Grok even posted the official support email address of OpenAI.

This prompted a wave of reactions from AI chatbot users – some of them accused Grok of simply using OpenAI to answer questions, while others said xAI does not actually have a chatbot of its own.

However, things escalated when the Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI posted a snarky response saying, "We have a lot in common."

That was enough to solicit a response from Musk.

"Well, son, since you scraped all the data from this platform for your training, you ought to know," Musk posted.

Why It Matters: The conflict between Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman has been brewing for a few years now, but it's also true that the AI company trained ChatGPT using data scraped from social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit, among others.

This prompted Musk to shut off access to X for non-users, and also implement some aggressive rate limits for a short term.

Reddit, too, followed Musk's decision, implementing its own aggressive strategies to get companies like OpenAI, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google, and other companies to pony up money for data.

