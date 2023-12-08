Elon Musk's AI Chatbot Grok Is Now Available — But Not For Everyone

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok has started rolling out to X Premium+ subscribers after testing with a limited set of users throughout November.

What Happened: X, formerly Twitter, announced its Premium+ subscribers could start using Grok on the web, iOS, and Android apps. The rollout has started for subscribers in the US in a phased manner, and it will be completed over the next week.

X is implementing a first-come, first-serve policy for rolling out access to Grok – those who subscribed to Premium+ early will get to Grok first.

Access to Grok is currently limited only to Premium+ subscribers in the US – other countries will be covered eventually, but X is yet to include Premium subscribers in its rollout plans.

"Access to @grok is now rolling out to Premium+ subscribers in the US over the next week. The longer you've been a subscriber, the sooner you can Grok," X said in a post.

An X Premium+ subscription costs $16 per month in the US, while the standard Premium subscription costs $8 per month.

Why It Matters: Musk has revealed in the past that although Grok is not competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Bard, it will be integrated into the social media app.

Grok will also be able to write posts for users, so those who rely on AI to create posts and threads on X will be able to do so directly on the social media platform instead of switching between apps.

Musk's AI chatbot has received positive feedback during its early testing, with users calling it "refreshing". Grok has also said Musk needs to focus his energies and double down on colonizing Mars.

This also comes at a critical time for X – the boycott by major advertisers like Apple Inc., Disney, and others could potentially "kill the company", according to Musk. This has forced X to turn to smaller advertisers.

Whether the addition of Grok lures more subscribers to opt for X Premium+ or not remains to be seen.

