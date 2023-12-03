Elon Musk Seeks Privacy In Custody Battle With Grimes, Legal Showdown Intensifies

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk is actively seeking to keep his ongoing custody dispute with singer Grimes away from public scrutiny.

What Happened: Last week, Musk filed for a protective order to ensure the confidentiality of his deposition in this high-stakes legal battle, reported Business Insider.

Amid the intense custody conflict over the former couple's three young children, Musk's legal team is pushing to seal the case documents from public access.

The dispute traces back to Musk's initial legal action in Texas in September, which aimed to build a "parent-child" relationship with his children.

In response, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, filed a lawsuit in California seeking physical custody. The couple, who started their relationship in 2018, has had a turbulent history and shares three children: Æ A-12 (also known as baby X), Exa (or Y), and Tau.

While Grimes' attorneys have demanded Musk's deposition at her lawyer's office, Musk is holding off until adequate privacy measures are established.

The battle also encompasses a jurisdictional dispute, with Musk opting for the custody battle to play out in Texas and Grimes choosing California. This decision could significantly influence the case, especially regarding child support limits, which are fixed in Texas but have no ceiling in California.

Commenting on the situation, Christopher Melcher, a family law attorney from California, observed that such disputes are common in family court cases. He highlighted Musk's insistence on privacy and told Business Insider, "Elon is going to want all this information locked up in a box so tight that Grimes could never use it."

