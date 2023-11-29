Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann Teases The Last of Us Game Surprises In HBO's Season 2

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Neil Druckmann, the co-president of Sony Group Corp's SONY Naughty Dog and co-creator of the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, shared insights about the incorporation of elements from The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Lost Levels into the show's second season.

Druckmann revealed to Entertainment Weekly: "As a tease, I will say there is at least one element from a cut level that is planned [for] the show."

He added a disclaimer, stating: "I say that with the caveat that we haven’t started filming the show yet and all things are subject to change based on what we ultimately feel will be best for the show."

The Lost Levels, featuring Jackson Dance, Boar Hunt and Sewers, offer extended or alternate versions of familiar game levels. Druckmann said these levels primarily aim to provide insights into the game's development and won't significantly shape the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc's WBD HBO show's storyline.

He emphasized these levels would not significantly impact the HBO show's direction, saying: "These levels are not meant to be indicative of work on the HBO show, which is separate from Part 2 Remastered’s development."

Druckmann outlined specific Lost Levels content, hinting at scenarios like Ellie exploring Jackson before her dance with Dina, hunting a boar based on an in-game diary entry, and a potential extension of Ellie's underground journey toward the hospital.

Although The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered introduced various enhancements and additional content, Druckmann clarified again the HBO adaptation remained separate from the game's narrative.

"While the TV show has diverged from the original works to suit the medium and likely will again, these levels are not meant to be indicative of work on the HBO show."

The first season of the HBO adaptation premiered to critical acclaim, and while the second season's release date remains unconfirmed, star Bella Ramsey hinted at a potential arrival in early 2025.

