'The Last of Us' Series Shatters HBO Max Viewership Records, Bringing A Horde Of New Subscribers

Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD recently released a financial update revealing that "The Last of Us" television series is an undeniable hit, attracting almost 32 million cross-platform viewers per episode in the United States alone.

During the Q1 2023 earnings call, WBD stated that the show is the most-watched in the history of HBO Max in both LATAM and Europe.

Moreover, it was revealed that WB's streaming platforms, including HBO Max, turned a profit for the first time, with $50 million in revenue, compared to a $227 million loss last year. "The Last of Us" was a major contributor to this success.

The series has also had a significant impact on Warner Bros. Discovery's subscriber base, which has gained 1.6 million, up to a total of 97.6 million users.

According to The Gamer, co-showrunner Craig Mazin has hinted at what's to come in season 2, suggesting that the show will explore the "interconnectivity" of the infected and may not focus on Abby Anderson as the video game did. While season 1 closely followed the plot of "The Last of Us Part 1," season 2 may serve as a narrative bridge between the first and second games.

However, fans may have to wait a while for season 2, with Ellie actress Bella Ramsey hinting that it may not arrive until 2025.

Image credits: Hamara on Shutterstock