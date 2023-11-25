Loading... Loading... Loading...

A lyrics sheet featuring the lyrics of two David Bowie songs written by the late singer himself is going to be up for grabs next week at Omega Auctions. The sheet, with lyrics on both sides, could fetch as much as 70,000 pounds, or $88,207.

What Happened: The lyric sheet for the two tracks, Rock N Roll Suicide and Suffragette City, contains the late singer’s corrections and notes written on ruled paper. The two songs feature in his album, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars, which released in June 1972.

About The Sheet: As per details updated on Omega Auctions website, the notes were handed by Bowie to the original owner at Trident Studio with a few other pages of original lyrics. Some of them, however, did not survive.

They were later purchased by the present owner in the early 1980s and loaned to V&A museum. The pages were previously displayed in London, Toronto, São Paulo, Berlin, Chicago, Paris, Melbourne, Groningen, Bologna, Tokyo, Barcelona and New York in five years between 2013 and 2018.

The lyrics sheet will be among Omega Auctions showcase sale on Nov. 28. The auction has previously sold Bowie’s Starman lyrics for a whopping 203,500 pounds or $256,430.

Bowie, known for his tracks including Space Oddity and Heroes, died in 2016.

Photo by Arthur D’Amario III on Shutterstock