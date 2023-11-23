Best Black Friday Streaming Deals: Max, Disney+, Paramount Premium And More

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Black Friday is almost here and with it, streaming services are offering a range of discounts. This comes after many of these services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV Plus, Max and others raised subscription prices.

Thankfully, along with deals on gadgets, you can score streaming service subscriptions at a discount too. We have collated the best Black Friday streaming deals from a bouquet of services to help you bring down your bills.

Although Netflix Inc. NFLX does not have a deal yet, many of its rivals have stepped up with some great Black Friday streaming deals.

Without wasting any more time, let's dive in.

Best Black Friday Streaming Deals

Max: Warner Bros Discovery Inc. WBD’s Max streaming service is offering its ad-supported plan for $2.99 per month for six months. It usually costs $9.99 a month.

Spend – $18 for six months.

Save – $42.

Disney+ Hulu: The Walt Disney Co. DIS-owned streaming service is offering the Disney+ Hulu bundle at a massive discount. The ad-supported plan for both the services is available at $2.99 per month for a year. The bundle otherwise costs $9.99 per month, so you save $7 per month.

Separately, ad-supported plans of Disney+ and Hulu cost $7.99 per month each.

Spend – $36 for 12 months.

Save – $84.

Paramount Plus: Paramount Global's PARA Black Friday deal brings down the price of Paramount Plus to $2 per month for three months for the “Essential” version, and $4 per month for the “Showtime” version.

Use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY while subscribing.

Spend – $6 (Essential), $12 (Showtime) for three months.

Save – $12 (Essential), $24 (Showtime).

Peacock Premium: Comcast Corp. CMCSA is offering the Peacock Premium subscription for just $20 for a year.

Spend – $20 for 12 months.

Save – $40.

Apple TV Plus: Apple Inc. AAPL is offering a free three-month subscription that otherwise costs $9.99 per month.

Spend – zero for three months.

Save – $30.

