How To Fix Slow YouTube

Loading... Loading...

If you’ve noticed YouTube videos loading slowly or lagging in your laptop or computer browser, you’re not alone. While there can be several reasons for this, here’s what you need to know:

Possible Causes: Slow YouTube can stem from internet connection issues, outdated browsers, limited computer resources, or even high demand on YouTube’s servers.

Slow YouTube can stem from internet connection issues, outdated browsers, limited computer resources, or even high demand on YouTube’s servers. Troubleshooting: Before assuming any intentional slowdown, try basic troubleshooting steps like checking your internet speed, updating your browser, and closing unnecessary tabs or background programs.

Important Note: While past reports of YouTube performance varying in different scenarios have been reported, it’s important to first address the most common causes of slowdowns before making broader assumptions.

What Happened: Amid reports of YouTube being throttled in the browser and users claiming that it is slow and laggy, the Google subsidiary has now confirmed these issues.

See Also: Did Marques Brownlee Set A New World Record With Tesla’s Cybertruck? YouTube Review Sparks Speculation

YouTube is doing this on purpose, according to a statement given to Android Authority.

"To support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favorite content on YouTube, we've launched an effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad free experience," a YouTube spokesperson said.

YouTube's ad blocker crackdown is well-known now, so that doesn't say anything new. The clincher is in the line below.

"Users who have ad blockers installed may experience suboptimal viewing, regardless of the browser they are using," YouTube added.

What does this mean?

Essentially, suppose you have an ad blocker installed in Google Chrome, Firefox, or other web browsers. In that case, your YouTube experience will be "suboptimal"—YouTube will perform worse, lag more, and have delays.

Loading... Loading...

How To Fix Slow YouTube

YouTube needs ads to run, so making the experience worse for ad-block users makes sense from a business point of view.

By making the user experience worse for ad-block users, YouTube is sending a message: either disable the ad blocker or pay for a YouTube Premium subscription.

This crackdown also comes at a time when YouTube Premium prices have been increased drastically – some plans cost twice as much now.

There are three possible solutions to fix slow YouTube at the moment:

1. Use YouTube In Incognito Or Private Window

We have observed that YouTube delays have not been implemented if you open the website in an incognito or private window.

It's important to note that we've tested this method by not logging into our Google accounts.

This means your playlists, favorites, and subscriptions will not be available – you must search for them manually.

That said, this is the simplest solution for the time being, and it lets you continue using an ad blocker.

2. Disable Ad Blocker

Ads are essential for services like YouTube and other websites to make money.

YouTube has been trying to make this point, while users have reported that ads on the video streaming service have progressively worsened.

All said and done, though, you might want to consider disabling your ad blocker for YouTube to solve the throttling issues.

3. Pay For YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium offers a completely ad-free experience, so if you are tired of this cat-and-mouse game, you might want to consider subscribing to it.

YouTube Premium now costs $13.99 per month in the US, so keep that in mind before taking the leap.

Photo by Chubo – my masterpiece on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: YouTube Will Start Showing A Blank Page If You Have Watch History Disabled: Here’s How To Fix It