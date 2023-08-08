'Barbie' Sparks Gender Debate In China As Men Walk Out Of Theatres

In China, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has become a gender litmus test – striking a chord with women while triggering men to walk out of the movie hall, Nikkei reports.

Greta Gerwig’s take on the iconic American doll has resonated with many women since its premiere last month. However, it has also seen men leaving theaters in protest.

The film’s reception has ignited discussions on Chinese social media, with “Men triggered by Barbie” trending. A post by a user named Little Squirrel on Xiaohongshu, a lifestyle app, categorizes men based on their reactions to the film, labeling those who criticize it as “misogynists.”

A monologue by America Ferrera’s character, Gloria, addressing women’s hardships, has deeply resonated with female viewers.

As of Aug 3, “Barbie” ranks fifth in China’s box office, grossing nearly 213 million yuan ($29 million). The film’s marketing in China targets professional women in their 20s and 30s, a demographic increasingly aware of gender inequality.

Image by Fred Duval on Shutterstock

