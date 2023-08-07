Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Enters Billion-Dollar Club, A First For Female Directors

Greta Gerwig‘s ‘Barbie’ movie, featuring Margot Robbie, has grossed over $1.03 billion globally in just three weeks, making Greta Gerwig the first solo female director to achieve this feat, CNN reports.

Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, and Andrew Cripps, President of International Distribution, for Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD. Pictures lauded Gerwig and the film in a press release.

“Long lines and repeat viewings prove that movies are back in a big, big way, and we look forward to seeing just how far ‘Barbie' can go in the real world,” they stated.

Senior media analyst at Comscore, Paul Dergarabedian, described the ‘Barbie‘ and “Barbenheimer” (a term coined by audience combining ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Oppenheimer‘) phenomenon as “unprecedented and unpredictable”. He noted that only about 50 films in history have hit the billion-dollar mark.

The film’s popularity was driven by box office sales in the U.K., Mexico, Australia, and China, despite Barbie not being a traditional IP in the latter. The film managed to appeal to both children and adult audiences globally.

Image by DFree on Shutterstock

Read Next: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ Set Box Office Records; It’s The First Top 10 Weekend Missing This Key Ingredient