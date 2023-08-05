Benzinga Buzz: Who Is Kai Cenat? Plus: Paul Reubens, T-Swift, Ye, Dungeons & Dragons 'Bears' It All

Each week, Benzinga Buzz compiles the latest entertainment news into a cohesive column for your consideration. Read on for the latest updates — both useful and irreverent.
- Kai Caramba! Police officers were injured. Subway trains bypassed Union Square station. Streets were blocked off — all because [checks notes] video game consoles were being given away. Upon learning this news, I thought, "Who the heck is Kai Cenat and what has he done to Manhattan?"
- Apparently, he's a 21-year-old star on Twitch, a website where you can watch other people play video games. Basically, it's a streaming service for anyone who thought it was OK that their older sibling always hogged the controller. But hats off to Kai, who managed to get a bunch of New Yorkers to do the most un-New York thing and freak out over something as dumb as a PlayStation 5 giveaway. See video below:
- Führer Information. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who changed his name to "Ye," was kicked off Twitter in December due to his anti-Semitism. His comments cost him billions. Since then, Elon Musk has changed Twitter's name to X, thereby wiping out billions in brand value. And, of course, Ye is allowed back on the platform despite his penchant for bigotry. X and Ye — a match made in stupidity.
- Beast Of Burger. Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is a millionaire YouTuber. And he wants more money, so he partnered with a no-name food delivery company on a so-called "Beast Burger." What could go wrong? Well, customers have criticized the burgers for being "disgusting," "revolting" and "inedible." Now, MrBeast is suing the company. This is the same guy who gifted eye surgeries to more than a thousand people with cataracts. Why couldn't he just dispatch In-N-Out trucks to people's houses? Also, if the burgers were that bad, Donaldson's net worth can easily afford to pay for the colonoscopies.
Recommended Reading
- Taylor Swift gifts six-figure bonuses to truckers on her Eras Tour.
- A seismologist also blamed Swift and her fans for causing an earthquake in Seattle, so maybe we should all chip in and pay her to stop.
- Meta Platforms META CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed up to a T-Swift concert "bedazzled," with a wrist full of friendship bracelets that he most likely bought for himself.
- This Star Wars actor joined the chorus of boos in response to Twitter's rebranding to X. Because if anyone knows how quickly a brand can turn sour, it's someone who was in a Star Wars movie.
- Despite the company's better-than-expected earnings and adding 5 million new subscribers in the second quarter, Netflix's NFLX "stock price surprisingly fell." Consider it payback for producing a turd and calling it "Happiness For Beginners."
- A new Dungeons & Dragons game by Larian Studios had a successful debut on Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN streaming services. Why was it such a hit? Our reporter suggests full-frontal nudity and the possibility of romancing a Druid "in bear form" might have something to do with it.
- Lastly, we pay tribute to the great Paul Reubens, who died on July 30. He was 70. Reubens' "Pee-wee Herman" character always made me smile. How often I imitated that classic laugh. And whenever I hear the song "Tequila," I'll always think of this:
