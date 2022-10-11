Elon Musk Suggests He Talked To Kanye West About Antisemitic Tweet: 'I Think He Took To Heart'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said he talked to rap star Kanye West, potentially about an antisemitic tweet on Sunday.

What Happened: Musk tweeted, “Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

West goes by the handle “Ye” on Twitter — a platform on which he has 31.4 million followers.

On Sunday, Musk welcomed West back to Twitter after a nearly two-year hiatus starting November 2020 presidential elections.

Last week, Musk revived a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion after earlier walking out of the agreement.

Why It Matters: On Monday, the rapper posted a now-deleted tweet in response to being banned on the rival platform Instagram — operated by the Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Inc META.

Kanye tweeted, “I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” according to an NPR report.

Several of West’s posts on Instagram were reportedly deleted on account of violating the platform’s policies — and Meta placed a restriction on the artist’s account.

West’s first post on Twitter was a challenge to Zuckerberg. He said, “Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram. You used to be my n****”

Musk said in March that he is a “free speech absolutist.” The entrepreneur has said in the past that he is in favor of reversing permanent Twitter bans, including the one on former President Donald Trump.

Price Action: On Monday, Twitter shares closed 2.4% higher at $50.37 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of JD Lasica via Wikimedia