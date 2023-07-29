The internet is still abuzz after Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée shared a shirtless photo of the Amazon co-founder on Instagram. Now, we delve into the captivating tale of his fitness journey over the years.

What Happened: Earlier this week, the internet went into a frenzy when Lauren Sanchez, Bezos’ fiancée, shared a jaw-dropping photo of the billionaire climbing the ladder of his recently acquired $500 million megayacht on her Instagram account.

The picture showcased the tech mogul in a toned and muscular physique that seemed almost unrecognizable from his early days as the skinny founder of Amazon back in 1994.

See Also: From Jeff Bezos To Will Smith: Top Celebs Who Have Joined Zuckerberg’s ‘Twitter Killer’ Threads

Captioned with a playful remark, “Is it just me, or is it hot outside?” the post quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments from amazed netizens. However, the real story lies behind this striking image — a remarkable fitness journey that spans almost three decades.

Fitness Secrets: One of Bezos’ fitness secrets is personal trainer Wes Okerson, renowned for sculpting the bodies of celebrities like Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler, Sanchez previously told the Wall Street Journal.

Diet Overhaul: Bezos’ metamorphosis isn’t just about rigorous workouts; it also involves a significant change in his dietary habits. In a conference back in 2017, the former Amazon CEO admitted to having a rather unhealthy breakfast ritual involving an entire packet of Pillsbury biscuits slathered with butter, reported Business Insider.

However, his wife at the time, MacKenzie Scott, encouraged him to educate himself about nutrition, prompting a shift towards a more balanced and mindful eating approach.

Indulgences: Despite the transformation, Bezos still allows himself some guilty pleasures. Sanchez revealed that every Sunday morning, the billionaire channels his inner chef to whip up pancakes using the Betty Crocker cookbook.

The Importance of Rest: Besides his fitness and dietary adjustments, Bezos attributes part of his success to getting sufficient rest. Emphasizing the significance of sleep, he once stated, “Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me. I think better, I have more energy, my mood is better.”

Investment In Anti-Aging: Bezos’ pursuit of excellence doesn’t end with physical fitness. Reports suggest that he has invested in Altos Labs, an anti-aging research company, indicating his keen interest in longevity and the possibilities of extending the human lifespan.

Read Next: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Gets $35M Award From NASA To Electrify Moon Using Lunar Dust

Photo by lev radin on Shutterstock