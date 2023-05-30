Jeff Bezos' $500M Superyacht Is So Big It Has A Support Boat With A Helipad, Crane And Storage

The lore of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's $500 million superyacht Koru continues to grow.

Bezos' superyacht was found cruising the Mediterranean and close behind it was a support boat, the Times reported on Monday. The support boat, named Abeona, is a 246 feet motor yacht and has the potential of cruising 5,000 miles on a tank of fuel, according to the report.

Abeona is the Roman Goddess of outward journeys and safe returns.

The support boat reportedly has a helicopter pad, storage, marine gear, and a crane to winch them into and out of water. Abeona’s helicopter hangar is meant to accommodate the aircraft of Sanchez, who is a helicopter pilot, as Koru's masts would not accommodate a launching pad.

Speaking of Abeona and the likes, Reid Stowe, a veteran seafarer and artist told the Times that such boats generally pack all types of playthings, including four-wheeled motorbikes, supercars and submarines. Blown away by the sheer size of the support boat, Stowe said, "It's a mighty big boat. I don't know why they want it that big."

The support boat was reportedly the second-largest yacht built by the Dutch company Damen Yachting and construction of it started in 2019.

Bezos and Sanchez were spotted flying by helicopter to Abeona and then boarding Koru from there, Times said. Reports suggest both got engaged aboard Koru.

Koru, which Abeona serves, is 416 feet long, with a crew strength of 36 and spacious enough to accommodate 18 guests. T

The world's largest superyacht can achieve a top speed of 20 knots or 23 miles per hour. Apart from the $500 million price tag, the operating cost of Koru runs to $25 million per year.

