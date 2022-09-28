The billionaire former wife of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, is filing for divorce from her second husband.

What Happened: Scott is divorcing Dan Jewett, a former science teacher, according to a petition filed in the King County Superior Court in Washington State Monday. The filing was seen by The New York Times.

Jewett did not reportedly contest the divorce, the petition states that the division of their property is detailed in a separate contract, which was not made public.

Signs of fracture in the relationship were noted by the Times. Jewett’s message went missing from their webpage on Giving Pledge, a philanthropic organization.

Jewett’s name was also edited out of a Medium blog post authored by Scott last year about their philanthropic efforts, according to the Times. Scott, a novelist, also deleted Jewett from her author bio on Amazon.

Why It Matters: Scott married Jewett in March 2021. At the time Bezos had praised Jewett saying, “Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them.”

The divorce between Bezos and Scott was finalized in April 2019 after a marriage that lasted 25 years.

Scott said in her Medium blog post that she made gifts of $4.18 billion to 384 organizations.

Bezos was the second-richest person in the world with a wealth of $141 billion, while Scott’s wealth totaled $28.9 billion at the time of writing, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index.

