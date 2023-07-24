Netflix Isn't Developing Native App For Apple Vision Pro, But It Might Do This

Apple Inc.’s AAPL first-generation mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, has made significant ripples in the market, but one major streaming player, Netflix, Inc. NFLX, might not develop a native app.

What Happened: In his recent “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said that video streaming will be the dominant focus for most Vision Pro apps.

The Walt Disney Co.’s DIS Disney+ has already been confirmed for the platform, and Apple’s expansive deal with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN hints at the likelihood of Prime Video making its way onto the device as well.

In contrast, Netflix has decided against developing a native app for the headset for now.

According to Gurman, one of the primary reasons behind Netflix’s decision lies in the relatively smaller addressable market for the Vision Pro compared to Apple’s other dominant devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, users could still access their favorite content on the Vision Pro through the existing Netflix app for iPad.

Despite Netflix’s current stance, Apple Vision Pro’s potential is not to be underestimated.

Developers can cater to customers willing to spend more on high-quality apps, considering the device’s premium pricing and advanced capabilities.

This prospect might see app prices surge beyond the traditional norms, opening up new avenues for developers in graphic design, productivity, and gaming categories, said Gurman.

Why It’s Important: With an expected annual sale of fewer than one million units in its first year, developers might hesitate to invest substantial resources in creating custom apps for the device.

Previously, ARK Invest, an investment firm led by Cathie Wood, boldly asserted that current augmented and virtual reality technology, including offerings from tech giants like Apple and Meta Platforms Inc. META, failed to meet the mark when it came to capturing the masses adoption.

Analysts have also said that while Apple’s headset has “wowed” many reviewers, the device’s hefty price tag of almost $3,500 could put it at a disadvantage.

