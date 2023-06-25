Taylor Swift Turned Down Meghan Markle's Invitation To Appear On A Podcast, Adding To The Duchess Of Sussex's Recent Hollywood Failures

Pop diva Taylor Swift declined an invitation to appear on Meghan Markle's now-canceled podcast, even after receiving a letter from the Duchess of Sussex herself.

Meghan wrote a personal letter asking Swift to come on the podcast at some point, but the singer declined through a representative, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Following the announcement of a second season of the podcast earlier in June, Spotify and Meghan could not reach an agreement on its launch, and the snub from Swift added another layer to the situation.

Spotify had shelled out $20 million for one season of Meghan's podcast "Archetypes." Meghan's 12-episode podcast included notable guests, such as Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton.

The outlet also reported that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have struggled to successfully produce shows and content for Netflix from their production company Archewell.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported that Spotify and Netflix had expressed concerns about the perceived lack of productivity from the couple.

The sources told the Wall Street Journal that Netflix doesn't plan to renew Harry and Meghan's deal, which runs through 2025.

On the other hand, with a massively successful tour and multiple singles charting on the Billboard Hot 100, Swift continues to see her career soar. The artist also recently moved up Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women list, surpassing Madonna. Swift currently holds the 34th position on the list of self-made women, amassing a wealth of $740 million. This figure represents a significant surge from her wealth valuation of $570 million in 2022.

