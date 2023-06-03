Benzinga Buzz: 'Top Chef' Host Exits, Tiger King Roars At DeSantis, Adult T-Swift Fans Wear Diapers

Each week, Benzinga Buzz compiles the latest entertainment news into a cohesive column for your consideration. Read on for the latest updates — both useful and irreverent.

Lakshmi-Ya Later . Model-turned-Bravo host Padma Lakshmi has had enough. The "Top Chef" host is leaving the series after 20 seasons. "I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food,” Lakshmi, who isn't a chef but judges other chefs for some reason, said. It’s time to "move on" and "make space" for her other show, "Taste the Nation," on Hulu.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus was asked to write a hypothetical scene from the series finale of "Succession." Equipped with summaries of the season's first six episodes, ChatGPT predicted a happy ending. The resulting script was ... click here to find out. Speaking Of Succession. Here's Al Pacino, 83, with Noor Alfallah, his pregnant 29-year-old girlfriend (Benzinga was unable to source a picture of Al and Noor, so this is the next, closest thing):

Are We Human? Prepare for a good chuckle as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s WBD streaming service HBO’s recent rebranding to just “Max” has been accompanied by a hilarious “human test” — and it’s going viral on the internet. Watch below. Click here to read more.

