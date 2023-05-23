Warner Bros. Goes All-In On 4K Experience With Max Launch: What's In The Library?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s WBD highly anticipated streaming service, Max, launches today, promising an unparalleled 4K entertainment experience with an extensive library including beloved titles such as “Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy and more.

What Happened: The rebranded version of HBO Max slated to release on May 23 will deliver eight times more films and episodes in 4K UHD content than HBO Max.

At the time of launch, Max will introduce a new tier called Ultimate Ad-free, providing subscribers with the benefit of four concurrent streams, the ability to download up to 100 titles for offline viewing and an increase in 4K UHD content.

Max will also feature an extensive assortment of classic films, encompassing notable titles, including “Casablanca” and “Goodfellas.” It will also ensure that select past HBO series are available for streaming in 4K, alongside the latest popular shows like “Succession.”

All this will be available for a monthly fee of $19.99 or an annual fee of $199.99.

The current plan of existing HBO Max subscribers will remain accessible for at least the next six months after the launch.

Moreover, the company announced that select content and devices would offer Dolby Atmos and Vision’s immersive audio and visual experience.

“We understand the value of offering our users a cinematic playback experience and to that end, we’ve implemented more advanced technology workflows that allow us to release more 4K content in a faster, more efficient way,” said Warner Bros. Discovery’s Sudheer Sirivara. “Max will offer more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K at launch, and we’ll be adding more every month as we move forward.”

Why It’s Important: In addition to the Ultimate tier, the streaming service will offer two lower-priced subscription plans:

Max Ad-Free: This plan will come with two concurrent streams, up to 1080 p resolution, up to 30 offline downloads and 5.1 sound quality — all at just $15.99/month and $149.99 per annum.

Max Ad-Lite: The ad-lite plan offers features similar to the max ad-free one except with offline downloads. For this plan, users will have to pay $9.99/month or $99.99 per year.

