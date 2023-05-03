Mark Your Calendars: Xbox Games Showcase And Starfield Direct Premiere June 11

Microsoft Corp MSFT announced it will host the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 at 10 a.m. PT. The event will once again feature exclusive reveals of upcoming games.

"Spoiler Alert: we'll be talking about games," Xbox's official account tweeted.

The Xbox Games Showcase will feature exclusive content from Microsoft's internal studios and creative partners from around the world, the company announced in a press release.

The broadcast will be followed immediately by Starfield Direct, a deep-dive into Bethesda Game Studios' upcoming sci-fi RPG, which promises new gameplay, developer interviews and behind-the-scenes insider information.

Moreover, the company's follow-up stream, Xbox Games Showcase Extended, will air on June 13 at 10 a.m. PT and feature in-depth interviews focused on news from the event and game updates from partners.

Gamers can tune in to watch the June 11 and June 13 shows live on a variety of outlets, such as Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL YouTube, Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN Twitch, and Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook. The broadcast is available in more than 30 languages, including American Sign Language, British Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions.

Microsoft will also hold virtual and in-person FanFest events this year, allowing people to watch the broadcast with local fans in Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, Melbourne and Warsaw. Gaming enthusiasts can register for Xbox FanFest and enter for a chance to attend the events if they are 18 or older.

Photo: Miguel Lagoa and Tokarchuk Andrii on Shutterstock