New Video Games: The Must-Play Titles Coming Out In March, April

As the first quarter of the year draws to a close, the gaming industry is ramping up for an exciting lineup of video game releases. March and April are set to bring an array of highly anticipated titles, each with unique features and gameplay mechanics.
In this article, we will list some of the most highly anticipated video game releases set to hit shelves in the coming weeks. There are action-packed shooters and immersive RPGs, as well as sequels to beloved franchises, new IP from indie developers and remastered classics.
Here are the hottest video game releases for Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PS4 and PS5, Nintendo's NTDOY Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Upcoming PlayStation Video Games
- Decieve Inc. - March 21
- Tchia - March 21
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - March 24
- EA Sports PGA Tour - March 24
- Resident Evil 4 (PS5) - March 24
- MLB The Show 23 - March 28
- Dredge - March 30
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) - April 4
- Meet Your Maker - April 4
- Road 96: Mile 0 - April 4
- Curse of the Sea Rats - April 6
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - April 14
- God of Rock - April 18
- Minecraft Legends - April 18
- Horizon: Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC - April 19
- Dead Island 2 - April 21
- Afterimage - April 25
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - April 27
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor - April 28
- Star Trek: Resurgence - April 2023
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Video Games
- Have a Nice Death - March 23
- Storyteller - March 23
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - March 24
- MLB The Show 23 - March 28
- Dredge - March 30
- Road 96: Mile 0 - April 4
- Curse of the Sea Rats - April 6
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - April 14
- God of Rock - April 18
- Minecraft Legends - April 18
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - April 21
- Afterimage - April 25
Upcoming Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Video Games
- Decieve Inc. - March 21
- EA Sports PGA Tour - March 24
- Resident Evil 4 (Series X|S) - March 24
- MLB The Show 23 - March 28
- Dredge - March 30
- Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox One) - April 4
- Meet Your Maker - April 4
- Road 96: Mile 0 - April 4
- Curse of the Sea Rats - April 6
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - April 12
- God of Rock - April 18
- Minecraft Legends - April 18
- Dead Island 2 - April 21
- Afterimage - April 25
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - April 27
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor - April 28
So, whether you're a hardcore gamer or a casual player, get ready to mark your calendars and dive into some exciting new worlds.
Photo: Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
