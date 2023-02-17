Everything You Need To Know About EA's Upcoming 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Video Game

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts EA are set to release an action-packed adventure game titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to the 2019 hit Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The highly anticipated video game that will release on April 28, has Star Wars fans all over the world eager to try it out.

Its launch date was delayed six weeks to “achieve the level of polish our fans deserve,” according to game director Stig Asmussen.

The game, which consists of lightsaber battles against the evil Empire, will be available on Sony SONY’s PlayStation 5, as well as Microsoft MSFT’s Windows, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" follows the story of Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan who is trying to keep his past and Force abilities hidden from the Imperial Inquisition.

Set five years after the events of "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," players will join Kestis as he embarks on an epic journey to various worlds, encountering new and familiar characters from Star Wars lore.

The timing of the game's storyline is particularly intriguing, as it is concurrent with the events of the much-anticipated "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series on Disney Plus. In both narratives, the Jedi are in hiding from the menacing Imperial Inquisitors. In "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," players will face off against the Third Sister (recall how, in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the Second Sister is the main antagonist). To fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars world, it's a great idea to catch up on both "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and the series!

Building on the success of its predecessor, the game features all the beloved gameplay elements of "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," with new and exciting features added to take your experience to a whole new level.

One of the most exciting new gameplay elements in "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" is the addition of five fully-realized lightsaber combat stances.

As game director Stig Asmussen explains, players can use different stances to combat specific types of enemies, forcing them to "figure out what the best weapon of choice is." T

he stances include the classic single and double-bladed lightsaber attacks from Fallen Order, as well as a new heavier Kylo Ren-style crossguard lightsaber stance that requires more confidence to use.

Moreover, the game has obstacles such as collection challenges and environmental puzzle-solving, as per Polygon.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" is now available for pre-order in two editions, the standard edition, and the deluxe edition. Pre-ordering either edition will give you exclusive in-game cosmetic content for Cal Kestis, the game's main character.

The standard edition, priced at $69.99, comes with a set of "Jedi Survivor" cosmetic content, including a costume, blaster, and lightsaber inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi's iconic Tatooine look.

For those who want even more exclusive content, the deluxe edition, priced at $89.99, includes not only the "Jedi Survivor" cosmetics but also the "New Hero" and "Galactic Hero" content packs. These packs are inspired by Han Solo's and Luke Skywalker's appearances in the thrilling throne room awards sequence at the end of the Star Wars saga.

In addition to the unique costuming, players will also get Han Solo's gun and Luke Skywalker's lightsaber. Plus, companion droid BD-1 gets a makeover with Endor camouflage and R2-D2 skins.

But, what about pre-release? While Electronic Arts offers 10-hour pre-release trials for some of its new launches through EA Play, don't get your hopes up for the highly-anticipated Star Wars game. EA did not provide a trial period for the previous Star Wars game, "Jedi: Fallen Order," upon its 2019 release, and the company hasn’t commented on whether this game will have a trial period, so it’s best not to count on it.

Image: Courtesy Electronic Arts.