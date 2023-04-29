Does Star Wars Jedi Survivor Character Look Familiar? He's Based On This Actor You Know From TV Shows

Star Wars fans are in for a treat with the latest ad for "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor", Electronic Arts Inc's EA newest action-adventure game and sequel to "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."

The ad features Mark Hamill, the legendary actor who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, coaching Cameron Monaghan, the star of "Jedi: Survivor," on how to be a Jedi.

Monaghan is seen in full motion-capture gear, wielding a prop lightsaber, while Hamill guides him through various scenarios and trains him in the Jedi ways.

In one scene, Hamill even admits to being a little envious of Monaghan's character Cal Kestis, who gets to use two lightsabers. "They never gave me two lightsabers," Hamill jokingly mumbles as he walks off the motion-capture stage.

By the end of the trailer, Monaghan can be seen offering Hamill some advice on how to play the highly anticipated game. "I really don't need you to explain the force to me," the grumpy Hamill says.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Launches Today Amidst PC Performance Issues

The highly-anticipated video game was launched today, but it's already facing numerous issues on PC. Disgruntled gamers have flooded Steam with negative reviews, criticizing the game's poor performance.

Out of 4430 reviews, 58% of them are negative: while early critiques had praised the game, particularly the console version, PC players are reportedly experiencing numerous bugs and glitches.

"It was programmed by a cockroach," one user said on Valve's storefront. Another comment reads: "So far, the loading screen is pretty okay. I have no idea what it's like past the title screen because it doesn't load past that at the moment."

Now, EA has issued a statement via the official EA Star Wars Twitter account acknowledging the problems and pledging to address them.

“We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players,” the tweet reads. While the company is working on solutions, it cautioned that there is no single, comprehensive fix for the PC performance issues.

The tweet also hinted that the problems could be related to the players' operating system, with some users of Windows 10 reportedly experiencing issues that are not present on Windows 11. “For example, players using cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 were encountering problems on Windows 10, or high-end GPUs coupled with lower-performing CPUs also saw unexpected frame loss,” the tweet explained.

Photo: Shutterstock