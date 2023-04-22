Ben Affleck Reveals He And Matt Damon Blew Their 'Good Will Hunting' Money In Just 6 Months

Actors and longtime friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon blew all the money they made from the 1997 film "Good Will Hunting" in just six months.

During a recent interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show" to promote the two's new film "Air," Affleck revealed that he and Damon shared a bank account to jumpstart their acting careers. When the two sold the script for their Oscar-winning film "Good Will Hunting," however, Affleck said he felt at the time that he would "never have to work again."

"We sold [the film] for $600,000. We split that, $300,000 each, and then the agents got $30,000, so we had $270,000, and we paid about $160,000 in taxes, so we had $110,000, each bought $55,000 Jeep Cherokees and then had $55,000 left," Affleck told Barrymore.

"Naturally, we decided to rent a $5,000-a-month party house on Glencoe Way by the Hollywood Bowl, and we were broke in six months," he added.

Affleck also shared that the support he and Damon had for one another during their early beginnings as actors was "really valuable."

"We were friends, and we wanted each other to succeed, and we love each other, so it seemed clear, like, 'Let's do this together,'" he said.

Earlier in March, Damon confirmed in a podcast that he shared a bank account with Affleck, which they used to fund trips for auditions in New York.

Photo: Shutterstock