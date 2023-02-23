Massive Success For 'Elden Ring': 20 Million Copies Sold In Less Than 1 Year

"Elden Ring," the 2022 action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment NCBDY, has now sold more than 20 million copies.

Game of Throne’s George R. R. Martin worked on the game's world-building, and its success can be attributed to its immersive gameplay, stunning visuals and engaging storyline.

The news was announced through a tweet on the game’s official account that reads: “Our heartfelt thanks for your support and companionship on this journey.”

It’s worth noting that "Elden Ring" broke the record just days before the game’s one-year launch anniversary on Feb. 25.

“Since its release Elden Ring continues to spark theories and discussions as tarnished from all around the globe explore the Lands Between, piecing together characters and events to reveal a deep and mysterious lore,” Bandai Namco wrote in a statement.

“Warmly welcomed by players and critically acclaimed, the title received various awards throughout the year. Both Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and FromSoftware, Inc. are very thankful for each and every player stepping into this world,” celebrated the company.

While no story downloadable content has yet been announced for Elden Ring, the game’s creator Hidetaka Miyazaki hinted that "we have several more things we want to do."

This news has left fans speculating about what could be in store for the Lands Between, the game's vast open-world setting.

