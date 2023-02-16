The “Star Wars” official account has just joined ByteDance-owned short video platform TikTok, and the internet cannot keep calm.

What Happened: The “Star Wars” account shared its first video on TikTok on Wednesday featuring actors who played the famous role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, including Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness — and it is perfect.

The video is captioned, "These are your first steps."

It shows supercuts of a few clips put together of different actors playing the Jedi Master Kenobi and saying, "Hello there."

At the time of writing, the Star Wars account on TikTok had 81.6K followers, while this particular video had received 151.4K likes.

Why It's Important: The iconic "Hello there" was first uttered in “Star Wars: A New Hope” in the character's introductory appearance. Later it was echoed in “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” and recently revisited in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+.

For Star Wars fans, the next stop is “The Mandalorian Season 3,” which will premiere on Mar. 1 on the Disney+ channel. The season will feature Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin wielding the Darksaber — an ancient black-laded lightsaber.

