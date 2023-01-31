Fans Rejoice: HBO's 'The Last of Us' Confirms Season 2, Amazon Taps Fleabag Creator To Helm Tomb Raider, See Seth Rogen 'Pummel' Super Mario

“The Last of Us,” HBO's post-apocalyptic survival show based on the videogame of the same name from Sony Group Corp SONY’s Naughty Dog, has been renewed for a second season after just two episodes.

After premiering on Warner Bros Discovery Inc's WBD HBO on Jan. 15, the series has been highly rated by audience members and critics alike. More than 4.7 million viewers watched "The Last of Us" on the night of its release.

And now, the official Twitter account for "The Last Of Us" confirmed that the show will continue beyond its 9-episode run in March.

How Will Joel And Ellie’s Story Continue?

According to Kotaku, the second season will likely follow the events from the game “The Last Of Us Part II,” which depicts an older Ellie seeking revenge after the murder of a loved one.

However, there’s a gap of several years between the original game and its sequel, so maybe HBO will delay diving into that story and wait for Ellie’s actor, Bell Ramsey, to either age a bit or recast.

An alternative option would be a season focusing on the pre-Part II period, allowing Ramsey to portray a growing Ellie. This would differ from the game format, which intersperses flashbacks with present-day scenes in Part II.

Tomb Raider Series For Amazon Written By Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the English actress and screenwriter best known for being the creator, head writer, and star of the BBC dark comedy “Fleabag,” is penning the script for an upcoming “Tomb Raider” series for Amazon AMZN.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will also serve as executive producer with Ryan Andolina and Amanda Grenblatt, who recently left Amazon to start their production company and have further deals with Bezos’ company to work on projects, including the “Tomb Raider” series.

The show will be based on Crystal Dynamic’s “Tomb Raider,” the classic action-adventure game that first appeared in 1996 and whose franchise has sold over 63 million copies worldwide.

Its protagonist, Lara Croft, is one of gaming's most iconic characters, and the series is known for its exploration-based gameplay, puzzle-solving, and combat.

New Trailer For The Super Mario Bros. Movie Shows Seth Rogen In A Surprising Role

The “Super Mario Bros.” movie, the upcoming animated fantasy-adventure film based on the Mario video game franchise published by Nintendo NTDOY, has released its newest trailer.

In the 30-second clip, we can see poor little Mario getting beaten by Donkey Kong and, to the surprise of the fans, the giant gorilla is played by none other than comedian Seth Rogen!

The ensemble voice cast of the film also includes Chris Pratt (as Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong).

The “Super Mario Bros.” Movie, which is set to release in theaters on April 7, 2023, was co-produced by Nintendo with Illumination and its distributor Universal Pictures UVV.

