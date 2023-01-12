Ubisoft Drops 3 More Games, Reaches 7 Cancelled Projects In The Last 6 Months: Could 'Assasin's Creed,' 'Prince of Persia' Or 'Tom Clancy' Have Their Days Counted?

Ubisoft UBSFF, the French video game publisher behind titles like “Assasin’s Creed,” “Prince of Persia,” and “Tom Clancy,” has announced the cancellation of three more games in a new finance-focused press release.

The cancellation of the three video games -which remain unnamed- comes after the call-off of at least four others since July 2022, bringing the number of abandoned projects up to seven. The titles that were previously canned were two “Tom Clancy” games, “Ghost Recon Frontline,” and “Splinter Cell,” according to Kotaku.

What’s the reason behind this decision? As per the press release, the company is facing “major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles than can reach players across the globe, across platforms and business models.”

Ubisoft stated that its recent launches have not performed as well as expected and pointed at the “worsening macroeconomic conditions” as another driver of the cancellations.

Furthermore, the company lowered its estimated operating income for 2023 by $1 billion and introduced its 2023-24 targets.

Yves Guillemot, co-founder and chief executive officer, said: “We are clearly disappointed by our recent performance. We are facing contrasted market dynamics as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and everlasting live games, in the context of worsening economic conditions affecting consumer spending.”

Guillemot concluded: “I am convinced Ubisoft is well positioned to benefit from this momentum thanks to the strength of our teams, brands, production capacity, technology and balance sheet. Our back-catalog remains very healthy with notably robust activity on 'Rainbow Six Siege,' great momentum for our 'Assassin’s Creed' games, and generally solid performance from our live games.”

